Attending a Süper Lig match in Istanbul, Trabzon, or İzmir offers one of the most intense stadium atmospheres in world football. However, purchasing tickets in Türkiye is strictly regulated under Law No. 6222 on the Prevention of Violence and Irregularity in Sports. You cannot simply walk up to a turnstile with a paper ticket or standard PDF.

Whether you are visiting for a regular league fixture at RAMS Park, Chobani Stadium Şükrü Saracoğlu, or Tüpraş Stadium, here is everything you need to know about buying Turkish Süper Lig tickets in the 2026/27 season.

What Happened to Passolig? (Passo Taraftar Kart Explained)

If you have researched Turkish football tickets in the past, you will have seen references to Passolig. Ahead of the 2025/26 season, the system officially transitioned and rebranded as the Passo Taraftar Kart (Passo Fan Card), operated through Passo ( passo.com.tr and passotaraftar.com.tr ).

Existing Passolig holders: If you already hold a physical Passolig card, you can continue using it until its annual e-ticket period expires. Once you renew the e-ticket validity online, it automatically converts into a Passo Taraftar card.

First-time visitors: Every spectator aged seven and over must register for their own individual Passo Taraftar card before they can purchase or receive a match ticket. There are no exceptions—even for VIP hospitality seats.

Step-by-Step: How Foreign Fans Buy Süper Lig Tickets

1. Apply for a Passo Taraftar Prepaid Card Online

Before tickets even go on sale, register on passotaraftar.com.tr (available in English) or via the Passo Mobile App:

Select Foreign National and enter your passport number, full name, date of birth, mobile number (for SMS verification), and a clear digital headshot.

Foreign nationals are issued the Passo Taraftar Wallet Prepaid Card . There is no separate card issuance fee,though you must pay an annual e-ticket usage fee set by the club you select (typically ranging between 250 TL and 1,200 TL depending on the club).

Do not wait for a physical card: As soon as your online application and e-ticket payment are completed, your digital card is active. You can buy tickets immediately and enter the stadium using the QR code inside the Passo Mobile App.

2. Choose the Right Club Logo

During registration, you must select a team logo for your card. This is the single most important step for tourists:

Home-club priority: Clubs release tickets in staggered windows—first to season-ticket/club card members, then to holders of that specific club’s Passo Taraftar card, and finally to general sale (other logos) only if seats remain.

Logo restrictions: For high-profile matches and derbies, clubs like Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş restrict sales exclusively to supporters holding their own club-branded Passo Taraftar card.

Watching multiple clubs: If you plan to attend a Galatasaray home game on Saturday and a Fenerbahçe home game on Sunday, you will need two separate Passo Taraftar cards (one with each club’s logo) and must pay the annual e-ticket fee for both.

3. Buy Your Ticket on Passo (3–5 Days Before Kick-Off)

Süper Lig match tickets usually go on sale 3 to 5 days before kick-off via passo.com.tr or the Passo app, once the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirms exact matchday dates and kick-off times.

International Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards are accepted on Passo.

Once purchased, the ticket is electronically loaded onto your Passo Taraftar account—there is nothing to print.

Derby & High-Demand Match Warning (Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş)

For regular mid-table Süper Lig fixtures, buying directly through Passo during the club-card window is straightforward.However, Intercontinental Derbies (Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe), Istanbul derbies involving Beşiktaş, and major UEFA Champions League or Europa League nights frequently sell out within minutes of release due to high season-ticket (Kombine) occupancy.

A Note on Third-Party Resale Sites

Every Süper Lig ticket is digitally bound to the holder’s passport number and Passo Taraftar card:

Check transfer rules first: While Passo allows ticket transfers for many fixtures, clubs regularly block ticket transfers for high-risk derbies and European matches (requiring tickets to be bought directly in the attendee’s own name).

Never buy a PDF or screenshot: Screenshots of QR codes do not work at Süper Lig turnstiles, and you will be turned away at the gate. If using a verified hospitality package or licensed concierge, confirm beforehand that the ticket will be officially transferred to your active Passo Taraftar account.

Matchday Entry Checklist for Istanbul & Away Stadiums

Turkish stadium security involves multiple perimeter checks before you reach the turnstiles. Keep these rules in mind on matchday:

Bring your physical passport: Security staff frequently check that the passport details on your Passo app match your physical ID.

Use the “Enter the Match” QR feature: Ensure your phone is fully charged and has mobile data (roaming or a Turkish eSIM) so you can generate the live QR code in the Passo app at the gate.

Leave banned items at your hotel: Power banks, coins, lighters, umbrellas, large bags, and professional cameras are routinely confiscated at the outer security cordon.

Arrive 60–90 minutes early: Queue times outside RAMS Park, Şükrü Saracoğlu, and Tüpraş Stadium build rapidly in the final hour before kick-off.

Dress neutrally near the ground: Never wear rival club colors anywhere near a stadium on matchday.

Once your card and ticket are confirmed, check our Istanbul Football Stadiums Guide: How to Get to Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe & Beşiktaş Grounds for exact metro, ferry, and pre-match neighborhood tips.

Quick FAQ: Turkish Football Tickets

Can I buy Süper Lig tickets without Passolig / Passo Taraftar? No. Under Turkish law, every spectator entering a Süper Lig or 1. Lig stadium must hold an active Passo Taraftar card linked to their passport or Turkish ID.

Do children need a Passo Taraftar card? Yes. Spectators aged 7 and older require their own individual Passo Taraftar card and match ticket. Children under 7 may enter free of charge on a parent’s lap in designated stands, depending on individual club regulations.

How long is my Passo Taraftar card valid? The annual e-ticket usage fee covers one full season (typically expiring at the end of May or after 12 months, depending on the club’s cycle). You can renew the e-ticket validity online ahead of future trips without applying for a new card.

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