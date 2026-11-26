The 2026/27 Turkish Süper Lig season is broadcast globally under the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) long-term agreement with beIN Media Group and its Turkish subsidiary Digiturk, which holds both domestic and international rights through the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Whether you are following Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor in the title race or tuning in for an Intercontinental Derby, official television channels and streaming platforms vary by region. Below is the complete country-by-country breakdown of where to watch every 2026/27 Süper Lig fixture live.

Turkish Süper Lig Broadcasters by Country (2026/27 Season)

Country / Region Official TV Channel(s) Official Live Streaming Platform(s) Commentary Language Türkiye beIN Sports 1–5 TOD TV, beIN CONNECT Turkish (selected English audio) United Kingdom & Ireland Digiturk UK (Satellite) Digiturk Play Turkish United States beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Digiturk Play English, Spanish, Turkish Canada beIN SPORTS Canada fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz, Digiturk Play English, French, Turkish Australia beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Digiturk Play English, Turkish Germany & Continental Europe Digiturk Euro (Satellite) Digiturk Play / Digiturk Euro Turkish France & MENA beIN SPORTS TOD, beIN CONNECT French, Arabic

How to Watch the Turkish Süper Lig in the UK & Ireland

No domestic UK linear sports network—including Sky Sports, TNT Sports or Premier Sports—holds television rights to the Turkish Süper Lig for the 2026/27 season.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch every Süper Lig and TFF 1. Lig match live through Digiturk Play (operated locally via Digiturk UK), which holds the official international streaming rights.

Streaming App & Web Access: Digiturk Play is available via web browsers, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV,Amazon Fire TV and compatible Smart TVs, with a 12-hour catch-up replay window on live broadcasts.

UK Pricing: The 12-month Web Sport + Family package is priced at £119 per year in the UK (or €99.90 per year via the international Digiturk Play portal), with optional 4K/8K Android TV boxes or satellite dish packages also offered.

Language: Broadcasts carry the original Turkish-language commentary feed directly from beIN Sports Türkiye.

How to Watch the Turkish Süper Lig in the US & Canada

Viewers in North America have multiple English- and Turkish-language options for the 2026/27 campaign:

beIN SPORTS & Cable/Satellite: beIN SPORTS broadcasts headline Süper Lig fixtures—including Galatasaray,Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş matches—with English commentary across major US and Canadian cable and satellite providers.

Sports Streaming Bundles (English & Spanish): Cord-cutters in the US can stream beIN SPORTS live via Fanatiz , fuboTV , Sling TV (World Sports add-on) or YouTube TV (Sports Plus), while beIN SPORTS CONNECT provides authenticated streaming for cable subscribers. In Canada, fuboTV Canada and Fanatiz carry the beIN SPORTS live feeds.

Every Match with Turkish Commentary: Because linear beIN SPORTS channels only air selected fixtures per matchweek, fans wanting guaranteed live coverage of all nine Süper Lig games every round can subscribe to Digiturk Play internationally.

How to Watch in Türkiye, Europe & Australia

Türkiye: beIN Sports Türkiye broadcasts all 306 regular-season fixtures across its dedicated sports channels, with contract-free digital streaming available via TOD TV and beIN CONNECT .

Germany, Netherlands & Continental Europe: Major European sports platforms such as DAZN and Sky do not carry the Süper Lig. Fans across mainland Europe can stream all matches live via Digiturk Play or Digiturk Euro (typically priced between €99.90 and €119 per year depending on regional package options).

France & MENA: beIN SPORTS broadcasts selected Süper Lig matches on linear television, with full digital streaming on beIN CONNECT (France) and TOD (Middle East and North Africa).

Australia: beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT stream top Süper Lig fixtures live with English commentary (offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers), alongside Digiturk Play for full-league Turkish coverage.

2026/27 Süper Lig Kick-Off Times (TRT, GMT & EST)

Türkiye remains on TRT (UTC+3) year-round and does not observe daylight saving time. As a result, the time difference with the UK and North America shifts by one hour during winter months (late October to late March):

Match Slot Local Time (TRT) UK Time (GMT) US Eastern (EST) Early Afternoon 13:30 10:30 05:30 Afternoon 16:00 13:00 08:00 Evening Kick-Off 19:00 16:00 11:00 Prime-Time / Derby Slot 20:00 17:00 12:00 Late Night Slot 21:00 18:00 13:00

For example, the Matchday 13 Istanbul derby between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray at Tüpraş Stadium on Monday,November 30, 2026 kicks off at 21:00 TRT (18:00 GMT / 13:00 EST).

How to Watch Turkish Clubs in European Competitions

Domestic Süper Lig broadcast deals do not include UEFA club competitions. If you are following Turkish clubs in Europe during the 2026/27 season—including Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, or Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor in continental fixtures—coverage is handled by UEFA’s regional partners:

Türkiye: TRT 1, TRT Spor and digital platform tabii hold UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League rights.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports (streaming via discovery+) broadcasts the vast majority of UEFA club matches,with Amazon Prime Video holding first-pick rights to one Tuesday Champions League fixture per matchweek.

United States: Paramount+ (CBS Sports) streams every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League match live.

Planning to watch a fixture in person instead? Read our step-by-step guide on how to buy Turkish Süper Lig tickets with Passolig and Passo Taraftar as well as our Istanbul football stadiums and matchday transport guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Turkish Süper Lig on Sky Sports or TNT Sports in the UK?

No. Neither Sky Sports nor TNT Sports holds UK broadcast rights to the Turkish Süper Lig for the 2026/27 season.Official UK live streaming is exclusively available through Digiturk Play / Digiturk UK.

Can I watch the Turkish Süper Lig with English commentary?

Yes, in selected territories. beIN SPORTS provides English-language commentary for major Süper Lig matches in the United States, Canada and Australia (available via Fanatiz, fuboTV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT). International Digiturk Play streams in the UK and Europe carry Turkish commentary.

How long does beIN Sports hold Turkish Süper Lig broadcast rights?

beIN Media Group and Digiturk hold the domestic and international Süper Lig rights through the end of the 2026/27 season. The Turkish Football Federation is scheduled to hold the tender auction for the next rights cycle on November 30,2026.