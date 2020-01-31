Huddersfield Defender Completes Transfer Deadline Day Move To Kasimpasa

Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj has completed his transfer deadline day move to Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa.

Hadergjonaj joins the Istanbul based side on a six-month loan spell.

The 25-year-old joined the Championship outfit from German side FC Ingolstadt in July 2018 after a loan move the season before.

“He’s a player that can play in a variety of positions, but ultimately he wants to play regularly,” Terriers boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

“We hope the rhythm of games will allow him to find his best football again.”

The Kosovo international provided two assists in 21 appearances this season playing predominantly as a right-back but he has also played as a left-back and on the right and left-wing.

Hadergjonaj has been registered by the Turkish FA and could make his debut away to Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Kasimpasa are currently 16th in the league and only last-placed with one of the worst defensive records in the league having let in 42 goals. Only last-placed Kayserispor have conceded more goals (48).