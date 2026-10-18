“Huge Character”: Jose Mourinho Praises Arda Güler’s Development at Real Madrid

José Mourinho has lauded Arda Güler’s rapid rise into a central pillar at Real Madrid, emphasizing that the 21-year-old Turkish international possesses the rare mental fortitude required to dictate matches at the highest level of European football.

Speaking on Güler’s evolution in the Spanish capital, the veteran Portuguese manager highlighted the midfielder’s seamless transition from a generational talent into an untouchable core starter at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Tactical Composure & Mental Strength

Mourinho noted that while Güler’s technical qualities were evident during his early breakthrough in Turkey, his capacity to perform under relentless pressure in Madrid separates him from typical young playmakers:

“It seems to me that it’s very hard for you to give credit to the work,” Mourinho noted during his press conference,” he said.

“It seems like the most negative things have an owner and that the positive ones are a consequence of luck, but Arda is a very talented player. We all know that.”

“He’s 21 years old, and fortunately, he’s not a finished project. He’s multifunctional, and I’m very happy.”

Consolidating Elite Status

Mourinho’s assessment arrives as Güler continues to deliver decisive performances for Los Blancos, most recently orchestrating Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 European comeback over AS Roma with two crucial assists at the Stadio Olimpico.

With elite managers across the continent taking note of his spatial intelligence and decision-making, Güler has firmly established himself as one of the most complete attacking playmakers in world football.