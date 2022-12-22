Hull City boss can’t rule out January transfer exit for midfielder amid Besiktas interest

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that Ozan Tufan is part of his plans this season but that he cannot rule out a January exit.

Rosenior praised Tufan following the 1-1 draw against Sunderland after scoring the equaliser at the MKM Sunderland on Saturday.

The manager also revealed that he wants Tufan to stay as he will be a credit to the team.

Rosenior told Hull Live: “It was perfect for him to play against 10 men when we had possession of the ball.

“I know Ozan is a fantastic footballer, he showed it with his goal.

“He’s going to be a real asset for us in terms of what we’re trying to do. I’ve got to look at many different things in my team selection; are we difficult to beat? How do we press and find the right balance for him and us.

“He’s definitely in my thoughts and he has been since I’ve been here.”

“How long’s a piece of string? I don’t know how much a bid comes in for, I can’t work on ‘what ifs’. Each bid we get for any player, we’ll analyse, we’ll look at it as a club and decide what the right thing to do is.

“He’s got so much quality and I love working with him. He’s come a really far in a short space of time in terms of understanding the way I want to play, so he’s a real asset to us and we’ll see what happens in January.”

The head coach did concede that they would however, listen to offers for the right price.

Hull signed Tufan from Fenerbahce for £3m this summer but he has been closely linked with Besiktas recently.

The Black Eagles would however, struggle to pay above what Hull paid for Tufan due to financial trouble.

Tufan has three-years remaining on his Hull City contract and has been a first team regular – despite not always starting – for the Championship side scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

The 27-year-old midfielder has 65 international caps for Turkey.

The Tigers are currently 21st in the Championship table on 26 points after 23 games.