Hull City Eyeing Turkish Wonderkid Adem Yesilyurt Amid Transfer Restrictions

Hull City has emerged as a serious contender for the signature of teenage sensation Adem Yeşilyurt, as the Championship side looks to utilize its deep Turkish connections to bolster their promotion charge.

According to reports from journalist Ersin Albayrak, the “Tigers” are closely monitoring the 18-year-old Karşıyaka winger, alongside Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, and Beşiktaş. The interest comes at a critical time for Hull City, who are currently navigating a transfer fee restriction that prevents them from paying upfront fees until the summer of 2026.

Navigating the “Fee Restriction”

Despite sitting 4th in the Championship standings following a hard-fought Boxing Day draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City faces a unique challenge this January. The club remains under an EFL-imposed sanction, meaning their winter recruitment must focus on loans or free transfers.

However, club owner Acun Ilıcalı’s extensive network in his native Türkiye has previously allowed the club to secure high-quality talent despite financial constraints. Yeşilyurt, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Turkish third division, is seen as a prime example of the high-potential prospects the club is targeting.

A Rising Star in İzmir

Yeşilyurt has become one of the most talked-about teenagers in Turkish football in recent months. Primarily a right-sided winger with a strong left foot, the youngster has started the last five matches for promotion-chasing Karşıyaka, contributing one goal and two assists.

His versatility—being able to operate on either flank or as a creative midfielder—has caught the eye of top-tier scouts. While Karşıyaka President Aygün Metin Cicibaş has stated the club has “no intention of selling” mid-season as they chase their own promotion, the “serious interest” from English and French clubs could test that resolve.

Tactical Reinforcements Needed

While Hull City’s current squad under Sergej Jakirović is well-stocked, defensive lapses in recent matches have raised questions about the team’s depth. Reports suggest the club may also look for a new goalkeeper to push Ivor Pandur, alongside more competition in the defensive line.

To make room for new arrivals, several fringe players and youngsters like Hugh Parker are being linked with loan exits to gain experience. If Hull City can pull off a deal for Yeşilyurt—potentially via a loan with an obligation to buy once the fee restriction is lifted—it would represent another significant coup for the East Yorkshire club’s recruitment team.