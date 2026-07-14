Hull City Owner Acun Ilıcalı Explains Financial Strategy Behind £55M Bridging Loan

Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı has moved to reassure supporters by explaining the strategic logic behind the club’s decision to secure a £55 million bridging loan, despite their recent promotion to the Premier League.

Details from Companies House recently revealed that the Tigers had agreed to the loan with global investment firm Point 72. The financing is secured against Hull City’s Millhouse Woods Lane training ground in Cottingham and the lease of the council-owned MKM Stadium.

While some fans and football finance experts—including Kieran Maguire—expressed surprise at the move so soon after promotion, Ilıcalı clarified that the transaction was a highly calculated decision designed to optimize cash flow.

Managing the Staggered Premier League Windfall

Although promotion to the top flight guarantees Hull City an estimated windfall exceeding £200 million, Ilıcalı pointed out that these funds are staggered over the next three seasons rather than paid out in one lump sum.

In the immediate term, the club is facing significant upfront expenditures to prepare for the grueling Premier League campaign.

Upfront Costs: Hull City has had to fund substantial, mandatory upgrades to both the MKM Stadium and their Cottingham training ground over the summer to comply with strict Premier League venue regulations.

TV Money Timeline: While the club’s first TV revenue instalment of approximately £30 million is due to arrive shortly, the bridging loan provides the immediate liquidity required to cover these essential structural improvements and active transfer market operations.

The Economic Logic: 40% Interest vs. 7% Interest

Addressing questions about why he did not simply fund the capital directly from his own business empire, the Turkish media mogul highlighted a stark difference in international interest rates.

“Of course, I can support the club from my company, but we have 40% interest rates in Turkey, and in England it is seven per cent interest,” Ilıcalı explained. “To use money from Turkey is ridiculous when you have seven or eight per cent interest rates in England, so this is a complete choice of our financial guys.”

Ilıcalı emphasized that he has already injected more than £100 million into the club since his takeover. He noted that had they missed out on promotion, he would have continued spending his own capital to keep the club competitive simply out of his love for the project.

A Message to the Hull City Faithful

Ultimately, the Tigers’ chief has urged the fanbase not to worry about the debt restructuring, expressing absolute faith in his backroom financial team.

“In terms of our financial operations, I respect my financial boys, and I would ask fans to be relaxed and just believe in us,” Ilıcalı said. “We are trying to do some things for this club to be stronger. We want to spend more money on the team as soon as possible, and we just wanted that kind of support.”