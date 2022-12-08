Hull City owner Acun Ilicali reveals plans to buy another club for youth players

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has revealed he has a dream to buy another club to help the development of youth players at the club.

City have built a reputation promoting young players into the first time with Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves all being academy products who have gone onto thrive.

The Tigers have not promoted young players to the first team this season.

Ilicali revealed that the reason behind this is down to the 16 transfers that were made this summer.

Speaking at the fans forum in Turkey, as quoted by Hull Live, he said: “Another thing you just reminded me of, Liam told us that for the academy it is a little hard at the moment to get to the first team and show their skills. The reason we could have Lewis-Potter and Greaves in the past is because there were no transfers.

“When there was no transfers, these young guys were playing so that they could show their skills. Now, one of them went to the Premier League and the other is shining. We also have some more players.”

Ilicali plans to integrate academy players into the team by buying a satellite club in an competitive league.

The young players will play there to gain experience and prove themselves before joining the Hull City first team.

Ilicali said: “My idea is actually to buy another team that can help us to improve our young talents. If I can manage this, I want to buy a team that will help our young guys, plus some more young guys in a proper league with tough games so they can improve and help us to go to the higher levels.

“This is another dream of mine and I am trying to do that. I hope we can do it.”

Hull City are currently 20th in the Championship on 24 points after 21 games.