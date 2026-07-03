Hull City Target Midfield Reinforcements as Acun Ilıcalı Eyes Wilfred Ndidi Sweep

Newly promoted English Premier League outfit Hull City have set their sights on major mid-tier reinforcements ahead of their upcoming top-flight campaign. According to a live transfer market report by Turkish sports daily Fanatik, the Tigers’ wealthy Turkish owner, Acun Ilıcalı, is heavily pursuing a deal to bring defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to the MKM Stadium.

Following a grueling promotion campaign that saw Hull City secure their return to the Premier League via a dramatic 1-0 Championship play-off final victory over Middlesbrough, Ilıcalı is heavily fixated on reconstructing the team’s spine. The club views the defensive midfield area as an absolute priority zone to address before pre-season camps get underway.

Premier League Experience Highly Valued

Hull City’s leadership has targeted Ndidi specifically due to his extensive high-level experience in the English top flight. The club is prepared to lean heavily on the Nigerian international’s proven tactical discipline and physically dominant profiling to shield their back four against top-tier opposition.

Having already finalized a €3.5 million deal to secure veteran goalkeeper Jack Butland from Scottish side Rangers as their opening summer signing, Ilıcalı’s transfer strategy has clearly pivoted toward incorporating proven, battle-tested veterans to balance out the squad’s younger talent.

The Financial Landscape

While internal planning continues, Hull City faces an expansive transfer canvas backed by the significant financial windfall associated with Premier League promotion.

While the club’s board is simultaneously scouting highly specific hidden talent pipelines across more cost-efficient markets like France, Belgium, and South America, Ilıcalı remains fully prepared to back major targeted investments for marquee targets like Ndidi who can instantly raise the squad’s floor. Negotiations and economic feasibility assessments are expected to develop rapidly over the coming days.