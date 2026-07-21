Hull City Turn Focus to Turkiye: Acun Ilıcalı Launches Swoop for Free Agent Olivier Ntcham

Newly promoted Premier League side Hull City have shifted their transfer attention toward the Turkish Süper Lig, holding preliminary discussions with former Samsunspor midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

With owner Acun Ilıcalı actively reshaping the squad to ensure top-flight survival, the Tigers have identified the 30-year-old Cameroon international as a prime target to bolster their midfield engine room.

Initial Contact Established with Ex-Samsunspor Star

According to reports from Fanatik, Hull City representatives have made formal contact with Ntcham’s camp following the conclusion of his contract in Türkiye.

Ntcham is officially a free agent after his deal with Süper Lig outfit Samsunspor expired, making him an attractive, low-risk acquisition.

The French-born midfielder brings valuable prior experience in English and Scottish football, having previously featured for Swansea City and Celtic.

Ilıcalı’s recruitment team views Ntcham’s technical physicality and box-to-box presence as well-suited for the rigorous demands of the English top division.

Ilıcalı’s Summer Overhaul Underway

Hull City’s pursuit of Ntcham forms part of a wider transfer strategy orchestrated by Ilıcalı, who is preparing a substantial squad overhaul ahead of the 2026–27 Premier League campaign.

Having already completed moves for experienced figures like goalkeeper Jack Butland and defender Matt Targett, the Tigers remain intent on securing proven international talent to strengthen their core.