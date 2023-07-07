Hull City’s Turkish Connections Hoping For Promotion Push

As the new Championship season fast approaches, Hull City’s Turkish owner will be hoping to see his side push for promotion to the promised land of the Premier League. Businessman, Acun Ilicali, completed his takeover of the English Championship side in January of last year, but things haven’t quite gone to plan so far.

What Will The 2022/23 Season Bring?

As it stands, little has changed at the MKM Stadium. Former player, Liam Rosenior, was appointed manager last season, and he will once again be in the hot seat. The Tigers are currently priced at 11/1 with Paddy Power to be promoted, and more worryingly for fans, they are a shorter price to be relegated to League 1.

If you are inclined to follow the experts’ betting tips, it may be a better idea to take a price of 7/1 for Hull to finish in the bottom four.

Some signings have been made to bolster a below-par playing squad, but much more investment will be needed from Ilicali and his company, Acun Medya, if the team is to challenge at the right end of the table. The Tigers ended up battling for survival in the league last season and it could be another similar story in 2023/24.

Key Players

Ozan Tufun

Another Turkish connection at Hull City is one of their star players, Ozan Tufun. Capped 65 times for the national team, Tufun has settled brilliantly into the club since his move from Fenerbahce last year and has already racked up eight goals in 42 games for The Tigers.

Tufun has been a key factor in everything good at the club since joining, predominantly playing as a holding midfielder, but has also been utilised as a winger and a right-back from time to time. Keeping the 28-year-old fit during the season will be of utmost importance for manager Liam Rosenior and his team next season.

Tobias Figueiredo

Another experienced player that has made a positive difference since joining from Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese centre-back was part of the Forest squad that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2022, before being snapped up by The Tigers after his contract expired.

Despite not being a regular starter under Rosenior, his wealth of experience and winning mentality has had a big effect on the dressing room at the MKM Stadium.

Oscar Estupinan

Probably the biggest success story since Acun Medya’s takeover is the signing of Oscar Estupinan. The once-capped Colombian international hit the ground running at Hull, and would eventually end the 2022/23 season as the club’s top scorer with 13 goals.

Estupinan’s goals were essential in the avoidance of relegation, and they will need him to repeat that performance again next season. Keeping hold of the star striker is of huge importance for the club over the summer, with many teams thought to be interested in snapping him up.

🚨 Nottingham Forest and Southampton are in the race to sign Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan.

🟡#HCFC 🔴#NFFC 🔴#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/gXUmvYz2SB — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 16, 2023

Hull’s fans have endured a disappointing time of it in recent years and it could once again be a topsy-turvy season at the MKM Stadium for the Tigers’ supporters. If they are to challenge at the right end of the table, they may need their Turkish owner to get his chequebook out over the summer.