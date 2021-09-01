‘I am ready’ – Ozan Kabak reacts to joining Norwich City

Ozan Kabak joined Norwich City on loan from Schalke 04 before the end of the transfer window.

Kabak was officially unveiled as a Canaries player and pictured holding the club shirt.

READ: Turkey international joins Norwich after being left ‘impressed’ by Daniel Farke’s project

The Turkey international will wear the No 15 shirt this season.

Kabak shared a post showing off his new kit on Instagram alongside a message to his new club.

The 21-year-old said that he is ‘ready’ for the ‘new challenge’.

He also described the Premier League as being the ‘biggest stage of football’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTNUThlrcep/

Norwich meanwhile, shared the following clip on Twitter to welcome their new defender.

Kabak did play the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool so he is no stranger to football in England.

The young defender will join Turkey for international duty with critical World Cup qualification games against

The Crescent-Stars will face Montenegro today in Turkey, followed by Gibraltar away on Saturday 4 September and then Netherlands away on Tuesday 7 September.

Kabak is likely to feature for Turkey but may have to quarantine after returning to England following international duty due to pandemic measures.

This could delay his potential debut for Norwich.