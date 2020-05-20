‘I can confirm Liverpool have made a €25m bid’ – Journalist claims Reds offer for Turkey international

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has several offers on the table according to Turkish football journalists Serdar Ali Celikler and Ali Ece.

Haberturk journalist Serdar Ali Celikler said on VOLE’s Youtube channel that Liverpool have made a bid for Cakir.

Celikler said: “From what I know I can confirm Liverpool have made a €25m bid for Ugurcan Cakir Liverpool.”

He later revealed that his source is from Trabzonspor and also said that “Leicester are also interested.”

“Leicester are also interested.”

NTV’s Ali Ece, who hosts the Youtube channel show added that as far as he knows Sevilla have made a €15m offer: “Ugurcan has two main preferences. First, he wants Trabzonspor to receive a significant amount of money from his sale, and the second is that he would like to move to a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper. This is what he told me two months ago.

“The biggest offer so far has been from Sevilla who offered €15m.”

Cakir has been closely linked with Liverpool for months now after Trabzonspor club president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed interest.

However, there is uncertainty in the transfer market considering that the Premier League and Super Lig are both currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

To make matters worse the Premier League has yet to set a return date.

The Super Lig plan to resume the season on 12 June but that will depend on the rate of infections among players and staff closer to the date.

Cakir has been a star player for Trabzonspor this season who were first in the league and in the Turkish Cup semi-finals before the league was put on hold.

The 23-year-old has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season and has two international caps for Turkey.