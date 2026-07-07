‘I Lost My Dad Here’ — Nathan Aké Pens Heartbreaking Farewell to Manchester City Ahead of Fenerbahçe Move

Outgoing defender Nathan Aké has shared a deeply emotional farewell message with Manchester City supporters, opening up about the profound personal and professional milestones that defined his highly successful six-year stay at the Etihad Stadium. The Dutch international’s departure to Turkish side Fenerbahçe has now been fully finalized by both clubs.

According to a report by City Xtra, the 31-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude to the City hierarchy, manager Pep Guardiola, his teammates, and the fanbase. In a raw and candid statement, Aké acknowledged that his connection to Manchester went far deeper than football, pointing to a major personal tragedy that occurred during his time with the club.

Nathan Aké leaves Manchester City after six trophy-laden years.. Source: Manchester City

A Deeply Personal Connection

Reflecting on his life off the pitch in Manchester, Aké noted that the city will always hold a heavy, bittersweet place in his heart. His father, Moise Aké, tragically passed away from a terminal illness in September 2021, just minutes after watching his son score his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal against RB Leipzig.

Aké shared how the support system at Eastlands helped guide him through his darkest professional moment:

“Manchester will always hold a special place in my heart. I grew so much here, not just as a player, but as a person. I went through the highest highs, but also the lowest lows. I lost my dad here, and the love and support I felt from everyone at the club during that time is something I will never, ever forget.”

The defender also celebrated the joyful milestones he experienced in the Northwest, adding, “My daughter was born here, and we built a life and a home that we loved.”

The End of a Golden Era

Aké departs the club as one of the most decorated and respected squad members of the modern era. Originally arriving from Bournemouth in a £41 million deal back in 2020, the versatile backline operator systematically disproved early skeptics to become a trusted tactical pillar in Guardiola’s defensive rotations.

Metric Nathan Aké’s Manchester City Legacy Appearances 177 competitive matches across all platforms Major Honors 4 Premier League Titles, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups Defensive Profile Elite positional fluidly across left-back and central defense

Guardiola frequently lauded Aké as a model professional, highlighting his flawless attitude, tactical intelligence, and reliability in big-game moments—most notably during the club’s historic 2023 Treble-winning campaign.

A New Chapter in Istanbul

The finalization of the move brings immediate clarity to Aké’s career map following a drop in first-team minutes during the 2025/26 season. With the rapid tactical maturation of young center-backs like Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis under new manager Enzo Maresca, consistent playing time became increasingly difficult to secure.

Fenerbahçe’s swift and aggressive pursuit culminated in a base £7 million transfer fee, which could eventually rise to £8.5 million via performance-related add-ons. Aké has already finalized his personal terms and is scheduled to bypass Manchester completely, flying directly out to meet his new Fenerbahçe teammates at their pre-season preparation camp in Austria.