“I Love Playing in This Stadium”: Victor Osimhen Reflects on Goalscoring Return to Lille

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen expressed his affection for the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy following Cimbom’s 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory over LOSC Lille on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Sabah post-match, the 27-year-old Nigerian international highlighted his emotional connection to his former home ground, where he made his European breakthrough during the 2019–20 campaign before moving to Napoli.

Goalscoring Return & Muted Celebration

Osimhen sealed Galatasaray’s statement away win in the 61st minute, tapping home from close range to establish a decisive two-goal cushion:

Stade Pierre-Mauroy Affection: “I really love this stadium and this atmosphere,” Osimhen stated after the final whistle. “I spent a fantastic year here in my career. Returning to this pitch, feeling the environment again, and scoring in front of these fans was special for me.”

Muted Respect: Following his second-half finish, the striker opted against an exuberant goal celebration, holding up his hands out of respect for his former club and local supporters.

Tactical Execution: “We knew how difficult this away fixture would be. Lille are an organized team, but we executed our game plan, stayed composed when we went behind, and earned a massive three points.”

Focus Shifts to Upcoming Süper Lig Derby

With Galatasaray securing their first three points of the Champions League league phase, Osimhen emphasized that squad focus must immediately transition to domestic duties.

Ahead of a high-stakes Süper Lig derby this coming weekend, the Nigerian striker reassured supporters that Cimbom intend to carry their European vertical momentum directly into domestic competition.