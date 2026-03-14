“I Was Pretty Angry”: Szoboszlai Slams Liverpool Performance Ahead of Galatasaray Decider

Midfield star Dominik Szoboszlai has delivered a blunt assessment of Liverpool’s disappointing 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, admitting the team’s failure to perform has left him fuming.

The Hungarian international didn’t hold back when reflecting on the first-leg loss in Istanbul, which has left Arne Slot’s side with a significant mountain to climb at Anfield next week.

The “Top Level” Missing in Istanbul

Speaking to the official Liverpool website, Szoboszlai expressed frustration not just with the result, but with the manner of the performance. The Reds struggled to find their rhythm at RAMS Park, eventually falling to a Mario Lemina header that separated the sides.

“I was pretty angry after the game,” Szoboszlai confessed. “It wasn’t just the result. I feel that we didn’t play in a way like we should—and we know we can. We’ve shown many times that we are capable of competing with and beating any team in Europe or the Premier League.”

The midfielder’s focus has already shifted to a pivotal week that could define Liverpool’s season, with a domestic clash against Tottenham on Sunday followed by the high-stakes return leg on Wednesday. “I can’t wait for it,” he added, eyeing redemption on home soil.

Slot Under Fire

Szoboszlai’s anger mirrors a growing wave of discontent among fans and pundits. Former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant voiced sharp criticism of Arne Slot’s tactical decisions, particularly the manager’s refusal to use 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha while chasing a goal late in the game.

The players haven’t escaped scrutiny either. Defender Ibrahima Konaté bore the brunt of social media criticism following a shaky defensive display, with some fans comparing his performance to “Bambi on ice” under the intense pressure of the Turkish atmosphere.

A Season on the Precipice

While club leadership has reportedly signaled their continued support for Slot “for the time being,” the pressure is undeniably mounting. Liverpool currently faces a dual-front battle: attempting to overturn a European deficit and fighting for a top-four finish to ensure Champions League football for the 2026/27 campaign.

As club legend Jamie Carragher noted, while the Reds remain favorites to progress at Anfield, a failure to reach the quarter-finals combined with a poor league finish would likely see this season labeled a failure—putting Slot’s long-term future at the City Ground in serious doubt.