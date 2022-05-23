‘I will always be an Evertonian’ – Striker bids farewell to Everton

Cenk Tosun parted ways with Everton after sharing a heartfelt statement confirming he had left.

Tosun will be a free agent this summer as his contract with Everton will wind down to an end.

READ: Soccer symbols: The meaning behind Turkey’s most popular football team badges

The Turkey international struggled to really make his mark at Everton and rarely got much playing time but he had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd5LRwzgpWt/

Cenk Tosun: “Dear Blue Family,

“I had a great four and a half years as a member of your family with ups and downs and now unfortunately it is time to say goodbye.

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, staff, board members, and the chairman I had worked with.

“And of course, I would like to thank our fans!

“I loved it to be an Evertonian and I will always be an Evertonian.

“I have nothing but love for this club!

This club has so much potential and I am sure soon Everton will have better days and when the day comes I will be celebrating as well.

Take care,

Cenk Tosun”

The 31-year-old joined Everton on a £27m transfer move from Besiktas in the January window of 2018.

Tosun initially got off to a good start at Everton scoring five goals in 14 games but the following three and a half seasons went downhill rapidly.

The experienced striker scored just six more goals for the club and had two loan stints at Crystal Palace and Besiktas. Additionally, his time at the club was also hampered by injuries.

Tosun is free to talk with other clubs and has attracted interest from Turkey.