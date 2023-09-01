‘I will give everything for Man United’ – New Transfer Ready to ‘Fight’ Onana For No1 Spot

Altay Bayindir has officially completed his move from Fenerbahce to Manchester United, signing a contract with the Red Devils that runs until June 2027, with an option to extend for another year.

Bayindir said he was honored to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent the club. He said he is passionate about success and will give everything to help the team achieve its goals.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Turkish keeper made it clear that he will fight for the club and the fans in his first interview with United.

“I want to win every game, always, and it’s very important because I don’t like [losing] and we are playing for Manchester United. We need to win all the games. But I will give my everything for Manchester United,” he said.

Bayindir underlined that he will fight with Onana for the number one goalkeeping spot at the club but that they are also a family and will support each other.

“Yeah, of course. I spoke with Tom Heaton [on] my first day. He is a quality person. He said ‘if you need something, you can tell me about everything’. He is a very good person and I am thinking the same about every goalkeeper and we are a team. We are together now. We will fight together and with Onana, with Tom Heaton, and with young goalkeepers, we are family. We are on the pitch together. We will fight for Manchester United,” he added.

He also revealed that United legend Edwin van der Saar is one of his footballing idols.

“Yeah, of course. And when I was starting first time, I watched a lot of games of van Der Sar. [He’s a] quality man, a quality person and a quality goalkeeper for Manchester United. I like him. And then after that, I just look at myself. Of course, I watch a lot of games, but when I will be better, my focus is only for this,” he added.

He has 166 career appearances and 53 clean sheets to his name. Last season, he was a key player for Fenerbahce, helping them win the Turkish Cup and finish second in the Super Lig.