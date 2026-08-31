‘I Wouldn’t Sell Hull City for $1 Billion’: Acun Ilıcalı Vows Money Cannot Buy His Connection to English Club

Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı has declared that he has no intention of selling the East Yorkshire football club at any price, insisting that even a $1 billion offer would not alter his commitment to the Tigers.

Speaking in an interview on Fatih Altaylı’s popular YouTube broadcast, the Turkish media mogul dismissed speculation regarding a potential exit, stating that his bond with the club’s supporters and the local community cannot be measured in financial terms.

“Money Cannot Buy the Feeling of the Fans Standing Up”

Addressing whether he would entertain lucrative takeover offers for the English club, Ilıcalı made it clear that money holds little sway over his football management decisions:

“Even if they offered good money, I wouldn’t sell. There is no monetary equivalent to the moment when the entire stadium stands up and chants ‘We love you, Acun’. I cannot measure thousands of people carrying Turkish flags at Wembley in terms of money. “If you gave me $1 billion, nothing in my life would change. I would still board the same boat, wear the same shorts, and wear the same flip-flops. At most, the boat becomes 20 meters longer—and I already had a foot-tennis court built inside mine. I have no desire to live beyond that. Therefore, I will not sell the club for money.”

Court Victory in Fenerbahçe Executive Box Dispute

Beyond his plans for Hull City, Ilıcalı also touched upon recent off-pitch developments in Turkey regarding his relationship with Fenerbahçe. He revealed that he took legal action after former Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım attempted to revoke his executive stadium box, with the court recently ruling in Ilıcalı’s favor.