Icardi brace sees Galatasaray beat Besiktas in Istanbul derby

Galatasaray beat Besiktas in Istanbul derby Galatasaray beat Besiktas 2-1 at home in the Istanbul derby in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Mauro Icardi scored twice to secure all three points for the Lions.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

The Argentinian forward opened the scoring from close-range in the 18th minute and was assisted by Baris Yilmaz.

The visitors did however, equalise just 10 minutes later through Cenk Tosun who scored a right-footed volley with an assist from Romain Saiss.

The first half ended in a 1-1 draw between the arch rivals.

Galatasaray regained the lead on 59 minutes with Icardi scoring a header on 59 minutes.

The victory moved Galatasaray into second place on 24 points, just two behind leaders Fenerbahce who have a game in hand.

Besiktas meanwhile, remain fifth with 22 points points after 13 games in the league.

The defeat was Senol Gunes’ first in charge since taking charge last week.

In the other league games that day Giresunspor beat Istanbulspor 3-2 to climb out of the relegation zone.

On Friday, Kasımpaşa were held to a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu and last placed Umraniyespor pulled off a surprise 3-1 win over ninth-placed Alanyaspor.

On Sunday Kayserispor beat Gaziantep 2-1, reigning Champions Trabzonspor meanwhile were held to a 2-2 draw against Konyaspor.

Monday sees Fenerbahce take on Sivasspor at home, Basaksehir meanwhile, travel away to face Hatayspor.