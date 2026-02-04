Icardi Chases Club History as Galatasaray Host İstanbulspor in Cup Clash

Galatasaray returns to Ziraat Turkish Cup action on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, as they host Trendyol 1st Lig side İstanbulspor at RAMS Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:30 local time, with referee Reşat Onur Coşkunses set to officiate the Group A Matchday 3 encounter.

The “Lions” enter the match with a perfect record in the group stage, having secured a 1–0 win over RAMS Başakşehir and a 2–1 away victory against Fethiyespor. Currently sitting at the top of Group A with 6 points, a third consecutive win would virtually guarantee Okan Buruk’s side a spot in the knockout rounds before their final group fixture against Alanyaspor.

Icardi on the Verge of Greatness

The primary headline of the evening surrounds Argentine superstar Mauro Icardi. After scoring his 72nd goal for the club in a recent 4–0 league win over Kayserispor, Icardi is now level with the legendary Gheorghe Hagi as the highest-scoring foreign player in Galatasaray’s history.

A single goal tonight would see Icardi stand alone as the club’s most prolific international goalscorer—a feat achieved in just 117 appearances.

Squad Rotation and Injury Woes

Manager Okan Buruk is expected to implement significant rotation to manage a grueling schedule across the Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League. However, his selection options have been limited by two fresh injuries:

Leroy Sané: The German winger is sidelined with a torn ligament and joint capsule bleeding in his right ankle, an injury sustained during the recent Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Arda Ünyay: The young defender will also miss out after picking up a hamstring strain during the previous cup tie against Fethiyespor.

Statistical Dominance

Galatasaray enters the match as heavy favorites, backed by a strong historical record:

Cup Streak: The Yellow-Reds are unbeaten in their last eight Turkish Cup matches, dating back to February 2024.

Head-to-Head: Galatasaray has won their last six competitive meetings against İstanbulspor, scoring 15 goals and conceding only three in that span.

Despite the gap in league status, İstanbulspor will look to cause an upset against a rotated Galatasaray side that is missing key creative spark Leroy Sané.