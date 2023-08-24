Icardi Stunner Against Molde Helps Galatasaray Take One Step Closer to Champions League Group Stage

Mauro Icardi scored a goal and set up another to help Galatasaray to a 3-2 victory over Molde in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff.

Martin Ellingsen gave Molde the lead on 8 minutes but Sergio Oliveira equalised for the away side.

Molde were clearly the better side in the second half creating most of the chances and capitalising on some poor Galatasaray defending.

The Argentina forward’s first goal came in the 29th minute, when he volleyed a pass from Yunus Akgun over his shoulder.

Galatasaray'ın geriden oyun kurarak toplam 16 pasın sonunda icardi'nin müthiş golü pic.twitter.com/WM5KWolPey — Sociosgs (@sociosgs) August 24, 2023

The home side were rewarded for their pressure when Kristoffer Haugen equalised on 56 minutes and it looked like Molde would go onto win.

However, Galatasaray had the last laugh, in the final seconds of the match, Icardi broke clear and passed the ball across the goalmouth for Fredrik Midtsjo to score into an empty net.

The return leg will be played in Istanbul next Tuesday.

Braga also won their first leg, beating Panathinaikos 2-1. Abel Ruiz and Alvaro Djalo scored for Braga, while Daniel Mancini scored for Panathinaikos.

Maccabi Haifa and Young Boys played to a 0-0 draw in Israel.

The winners of the second legs will advance to the Champions League group stage.