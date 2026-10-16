“If I Were in His Shoes”: Gasperini Hails Arda Güler as a World-Class Tactical Focal Point

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has heaped glowing praise on Arda Güler, labeling the 21-year-old Turkish playmaker a rare, generational talent capable of anchoring any elite European side’s tactical identity.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the veteran Italian manager reflected on Güler’s rapid transformation into an untouchable core starter at Real Madrid, pointing directly to the midfielder’s spatial IQ and vision under pressure.

“I Would Build the Entire Team Around Him”

Known for his demanding tactical systems and knack for maximizing creative talent, Gasperini left no doubt regarding how highly he evaluates the former Fenerbahçe star:

“If I were managing a club with a player of Arda Güler’s caliber, I would build the entire offensive system around his vision,” Gasperini stated. “He sees spaces two steps before anyone else on the pitch.”

“What makes him special isn’t just technical quality; it’s his decision-making under high pressure. He never panics when surrounded in tight central areas.

“Watching him operate in European competition, you forget he is only 21 years old. He plays with the maturity of a veteran who has dictated matches for a decade,” he said.

Capping Off a Landmark Week

Gasperini’s ringing endorsement arrives right on the heels of Güler’s standout two-assist performance in Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having already secured his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu, Güler continues to command widespread respect from top managers across Europe, establishing himself not just as Madrid’s primary No. 10, but as one of the most complete playmakers on the global stage.