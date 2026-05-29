“If There Is Pressure, I Am Here”: Arda Güler Declares Türkiye Ready for 2026 World Cup Challenge

ISTANBUL — Real Madrid star Arda Güler has sent a defiant message to the football world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, asserting that the Turkish national team is physically and mentally prepared to take on the globe’s elite.

As Türkiye prepares to return to the world stage after a 24-year hiatus, the 21-year-old playmaker has emerged as the face of a fearless new generation. Speaking to reporters following his recovery from a recent muscle injury, Güler emphasized that the “Crescent-Stars” are not traveling to North America just to participate, but to compete.

Overcoming Injury to Lead the Charge

The announcement comes as a major relief for Turkish fans. Güler recently returned to team training with Real Madrid after a month-long layoff due to a thigh injury sustained in April.

“Thank God, I feel very good now. I have no physical issues,” Güler stated. “My only goal is to arrive at the World Cup in peak condition to help my country. We know the scale of the challenge—it will be extremely difficult—but this squad has immense belief in itself.”

Embracing the “Number 10” Burden

Despite his young age, Güler is comfortable with the immense expectations placed upon him. Often compared to legends like Mesut Özil and Guti, he is expected to pull the strings for Vincenzo Montella’s side in his preferred attacking midfield role.

Tactical Focus: Güler confirmed he is primarily being utilized as a ‘Number 10,’ though he stressed that collective performance outweighs individual roles.

A Winning Mentality: “At clubs like Real Madrid and with the Turkish national team, you are built on a winning mentality,” he noted. “If there is pressure, I am here for it. I embrace it.”

Learning from Legends: The youngster also paid tribute to teammate Luka Modrić, calling him one of the most complete midfielders of the generation and a vital mentor in his development.

A Generation Making History

Türkiye’s journey to the 2026 World Cup has been a grueling one, culminating in a dramatic playoff victory over Kosovo in late March, where Güler played a pivotal 83 minutes. This marks the country’s first appearance in the tournament since their historic third-place finish in 2002—a tournament that took place before Güler was even born.