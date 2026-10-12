“I’m Really Excited” — Jules Koundé Anticipates Deafening RAMS Park Atmosphere Ahead of Galatasaray Test

FC Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has admitted he is eagerly anticipating his first taste of Galatasaray’s notorious home support, revealing that his teammates have warned him about the deafening environment awaiting the Spanish giants at RAMS Park.

According to reports from Fanatik, the French international addressed the media ahead of Barcelona’s marquee UEFA Champions League trip to Istanbul, highlighting the unique European reputation of Cimbom’s home cauldron.

“You Can’t Even Hear Yourself On the Pitch”

While Koundé has faced top-tier opposition across Europe, the 27-year-old acknowledged that visiting RAMS Park represents a distinct physical and mental challenge:

“I have never played against Galatasaray before, but several players in our dressing room have. They told me the atmosphere is so incredible and intense that at times you can’t even hear yourself speak on the pitch. Honestly, I am really excited to experience it firsthand.”

Navigating the Istanbul Cauldron

Koundé’s comments come as Hansi Flick’s squad prepares for a stern tactical and psychological test in Istanbul. With Galatasaray eager to leverage home momentum and high-intensity pressing, Barcelona know that weathering the initial wave of noise and early pressure will be critical to controlling the tempo.

As kickoff approaches, Koundé and the Catalan backline are bracing for an electric atmosphere, with RAMS Park set to host another defining European night.