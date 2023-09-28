‘Incredible’ – Kenny Miller Reacts to Ridvan Yilmaz’s First Rangers Goal

Rangers beat Livingston 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday in a game that saw Ridvan Yilmaz score his first goal for the club.

Yılmaz, who transferred from Beşiktaş to Glasgow Rangers last season, continues to impress with his performances since returning from injury.

The young Turkish defender, who started in the Rangers’ match against Livingston in the Scottish League Cup, scored a stunning goal.

Speaking live on BBC Sportscene football pundit and former Rangers man Kenny Miller reacted by saying: “It’s an incredible goal from Ridvan Yilmaz.

“He travels 60 yards from well inside his own half.”

Yılmaz picked up the ball in midfield and dribbled past several Livingston players before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner of the net.

WHAT. A. GOAL! 😱🔵 Rıdvan Yılmaz carries the ball from his own half and produces a fine finish 👏#ViaplayCup | @spfl | @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/iA9HGETkIj — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 27, 2023

The goal was a testament to Yılmaz’s skill and confidence, and it helped the Rangers to a much needed win.

Yilmaz made his second start of the season since returning to first team action at the start of the month after recovering from injury.

The Turkish international has one goal in three appearances this term and will be hoping his performance gets him a regular starting position at left-back for Rangers.

Yilmaz did come off injured towards the end of the game but manager Micheal Beale revealed after the match thinks it was just cramp.

He said: “with Ridvan we just think it is a touch of cramp so hopefully he will be fine.”