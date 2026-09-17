Injury Boost or Late Fitness Test? Orkun Kökçü Race Against Time for Marseille Clash

Beşiktaş have received a major talking point ahead of their crucial UEFA Europa League opener against Olympique de Marseille, with captain Orkun Kökçü pushing to feature despite suffering a late injury scare.

The Turkish international midfielder picked up a toe problem following the team’s final training session at Nevzat Demir Facilities, throwing his inclusion into doubt on the eve of the European tie.

The Details

Player: Orkun Kökçü (25, Midfielder)

Issue: Fractured toe / foot impact injury

Match: Beşiktaş vs. Olympique de Marseille (UEFA Europa League)

Status: Late fitness test / Painkiller injection option being evaluated

Inside the Camp

The 25-year-old playmaker has emerged as the engine room and driving force for Vincenzo Italiano’s side this season.While initial reports sparked concern across the Black Eagles fanbase, medical evaluations indicate Kökçü is desperate to play through the pain barrier.

The medical team will conduct final scans and fitness tests before kickoff at Tüpraş Stadium. Should Kökçü receive the green light—potentially with the help of painkilling injections—he is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Salih Uçan.

If he is ultimately rested to avoid long-term damage, Italiano will likely turn to Gedson Fernandes to step up and command the center of the park in what promises to be a fiery European night in Istanbul.