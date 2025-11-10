Injury Woes Behind Him: Ferdi Kadioglu Shines in Brighton’s Draw with Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu is writing a completely new narrative this season, having spectacularly overcome the injury setbacks that hampered his performance during his debut campaign.

The star full-back delivered a standout performance, earning Man of the Match honors in Brighton’s hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace.

Kadıoğlu, who was transferred to the Premier League side at the beginning of last season, started the match at Selhurst Park and played the full 90 minutes, dominating the defensive flank.

Man of the Match Masterclass

The 25-year-old national team player was arguably the best performer for his team against their local rivals. Kadıoğlu’s energy, defensive resilience, and winning mentality were key in securing the clean sheet.

His statistics from the match underscored his effectiveness:

He managed to win 6 out of the 10 duels he was involved in.

The versatile player successfully won two aerial balls.

Kadıoğlu also registered two successful tackles and sent the ball out of the danger zone once, showing his crucial defensive positioning.

Premier League Standings Update

Following the goalless draw, both teams remain tightly packed in the mid-table. Brighton now sits in 11th place with 16 points, while Crystal Palace holds a slight advantage in 10th place with 17 points.

Kadıoğlu’s return to consistent, high-level fitness has been a major boost for Brighton, proving that the faith shown in him by the club is now being fully rewarded.