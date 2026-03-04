Inside Bayern’s ‘Succession Plan’: Why Kompany is Ready to Raid Galatasaray for Osimhen

Bayern Munich has reportedly initiated a strategic “succession plan” for their frontline, identifying Galatasaray’s Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen as the long-term heir to Harry Kane.

Despite Kane’s relentless form this season—netting a staggering 45 goals in 37 appearances—the England captain is now 32. With his contract set to expire in 2027 and quiet speculation growing regarding his future in Bavaria, head coach Vincent Kompany is keen to secure a world-class replacement before a vacancy arises.

A Long-Standing Admiration

According to a report by FootMercato, Kompany has been a fervent admirer of Osimhen since the striker’s early developmental years at Charleroi in Belgium. The Bayern hierarchy now views the 27-year-old as the “perfect profile” to lead the line at the Allianz Arena for the next half-decade.

Osimhen, who has delivered goals with metronomic consistency across Europe’s top leagues for the last seven years, is seen as a rare commodity: a traditional “Number 9” who combines physical dominance with elite finishing.

The €150 Million Stumbling Block

Securing the Nigerian international will be an expensive and complex operation. Galatasaray pulled off a historic coup last summer, converting Osimhen’s initial loan into a permanent €75 million transfer and tying him to a contract until June 2029.

The Turkish champions are under no financial pressure to sell their talisman and are expected to hold out for a fee in the region of €150 million. While the stature of Bayern Munich remains a powerful draw, the Istanbul giants are determined to see a massive return on their record investment.

Rivals Cool Interest

Bayern’s path may be clearer than in previous windows, as several former suitors have reportedly stepped back:

Paris Saint-Germain: The French champions have “closed the door” on a deal. Reports suggest manager Luis Enrique is unconvinced by Osimhen’s tactical fit, and the club is unwilling to meet his €20 million annual salary demands.

Saudi Pro League: Despite standing offers from the Middle East, Osimhen has reportedly prioritized staying in Europe to compete for the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

A Shift in Bavarian Strategy

Bayern’s “serious reflection” on a move for Osimhen marks a shift toward aggressive future-proofing. While Kane remains the undisputed starter for now, the club is determined to avoid the period of transition that followed the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

If Bayern formalizes their interest in the coming months, the negotiation between Munich and Istanbul is set to become the defining saga of the 2026 summer transfer window.