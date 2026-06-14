Intense Bargaining Underway as Arsenal Demands Premium Fee from Besiktas for Leandro Trossard

Transfer negotiations between Beşiktaş and Arsenal over Belgian forward Leandro Trossard have hit a critical juncture, with the Premier League club reportedly demanding a “fortune” to let the attacker depart London this summer.

According to updates originating from Fanatik, the Black Eagles have entered into intense, direct talks with Arsenal officials. However, the initial financial demands laid out by the Gunners have created a significant valuation gap, presenting a major hurdle for the Istanbul executives.

Arsenal’s Stiff Financial Stance

Despite Trossard entering the final year of his contract—which runs until June 2027—Arsenal is refusing to lower their valuation. The North London club is holding out for a premium transfer package, viewing the versatile 31-year-old as a highly valuable asset who delivered crucial “super-sub” performances during their recent Premier League title charge.

For Beşiktaş, meeting Arsenal’s current asking price upfront would heavily strain their summer transfer budget. Consequently, the Turkish giants are aggressively bargaining to restructure the deal.

Beşiktaş Seeking a Creative Compromise

Determined not to walk away from their primary summer target, Beşiktaş management is reportedly working on alternative payment formulas. The Black Eagles are trying to convince Arsenal to lower the fixed base fee in exchange for a structured installment plan and easily achievable performance-based bonuses.

Sources indicate that while club-to-club talks are deadlocked over the price tag, personal terms with Trossard are less of an issue. The Belgian international is understood to be highly intrigued by the prospect of a leading role in Istanbul, where he would be guaranteed the consistent starting minutes that have eluded him under Mikel Arteta.

Negotiations are expected to continue around the clock as Beşiktaş officials attempt to soften Arsenal’s stance and find a financial compromise before rival European clubs enter the sweepstakes.