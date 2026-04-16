Inter Milan Eyeing Galatasaray’s Ugurcan Cakir: Istanbul Giants Reach Final Transfer Verdict

Following a standout season that has solidified his reputation as one of Turkey’s premier goalkeepers, Galatasaray’s Uğurcan Çakır has officially landed on the radar of Italian heavyweights Inter Milan. However, the Istanbul giants have reportedly issued a firm response to the interest from the Serie A leaders.

The “Nerazzurri” Interest

According to reporting from Fotomaç, Inter Milan has begun “probing” the situation regarding the experienced Turkish international. While a formal bid has yet to be submitted, the Italian side is said to be closely monitoring Çakır’s statistics and availability as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options for the 2026/27 campaign.

Çakır, who joined Galatasaray from Trabzonspor last summer, has been a cornerstone of the team’s defensive success this season, appearing in 35 matches across all competitions.

Galatasaray’s Firm “Veto”

Despite the prestige of the Italian suitor, Galatasaray’s management has reportedly reached a definitive decision: Uğurcan Çakır is not for sale.

Sources close to the club indicate that Galatasaray has no intention of sitting at the negotiating table with Inter or any other European giant regarding the 30-year-old goalkeeper. Head coach Okan Buruk views Çakır as an indispensable part of his long-term project, and the board is determined to keep their “Number 1” as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League run next season.

A Busy Summer at RAMS Park

The news of the Çakır veto comes amidst a flurry of transfer activity for the Yellow-Reds. In addition to securing their domestic stars, Galatasaray is reportedly linked with:

Victor Osimhen: Okan Buruk recently provided an update on the Nigerian striker’s status, amid rumors of interest from other Italian giants.

New Defensive Reinforcements: The club is also rumored to be closing in on a Uruguayan left-back to strengthen their backline.

For now, the message from the Galatasaray board is clear: while Europe’s elite may be watching, the gates to a transfer for Uğurcan Çakır remain firmly shut.