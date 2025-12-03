Inter Milan Puts Hakan Calhanoglu Contract Talks on Hold Until Summer

Inter Milan and midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu have decided to postpone discussions regarding a contract renewal until the end of the current season, despite intense transfer speculation surrounding the Turkish star earlier this year.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport via FCInterNews, both parties have agreed to meet for “showdown talks” next summer to address the long-term future of the 31-year-old playmaker, whose current deal at San Siro expires in 2027.

Turkish Giants Priced Out

Çalhanoğlu’s future was a major talking point last summer, as Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray were both reportedly desperate to lure the midfielder back to Istanbul.

The powerhouses contacted the player’s agent, but quickly backed off after being informed of Inter’s firm asking price of €35 million to secure his release.

Returning to Form

Despite the uncertainty, the former AC Milan star has put in outstanding performances this season, putting him central to Cristian Chivu’s project. Çalhanoğlu has rewarded that faith by becoming Inter’s second-best goalscorer in Serie A, contributing an impressive tally of five goals and one assist in the league.

Although his contract does not expire until 2027, forcing the Nerazzurri to address the situation sooner rather than later, both the club and the player have agreed to focus on the remainder of the campaign before sitting down for renewal negotiations next summer.