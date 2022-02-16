Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups – Calhanoglu starts in Champion League clash

Inter Milan taken on Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in the Champions League Last 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Turkey international Hakan Calhangolu starts for the Serie A giants in an attacking midfield role.

Calhanoglu has six goals and nine assists in 28 appearances in all competitions this term.

The playmaker has however, yet to score or provide an assist yet in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old feels that Inter are ready for the Liverpool clash and that they must take their chances.

“We are ready to face Liverpool,” Calhanoglu said. “They are strong, but we do not lack the personality to face them. Concrete, we must be concrete.

“Against Real [Madrid], for example, we created a lot but not achieved. With Liverpool, we must capitalise on the opportunities that we will be able to create.”

Inter faced Real in the group stages but failed to score in the two games against the Spanish giants.

The Liverpool starting lineup against Inter is as follows.

Star names Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both start for the Reds who have a 100 percent win record in the tournament so far.