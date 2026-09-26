International Media Praise ‘Leader’ Arda Güler Despite Türkiye Loss to France

International sports media outlets have universally praised Arda Güler’s commanding performance following Türkiye’s UEFA Nations League opener against France in Kocaeli, highlighting the 21-year-old playmaker as the undisputed focal point of Vincenzo Montella’s side despite the defeat.

Operating in his preferred central attacking role, the Real Madrid star pulled the strings for the Crescent-Stars throughout the contest, creating multiple goalscoring opportunities and dictating tempo against European football elite.

However, European outlets stressed that Güler’s individual brilliance was ultimate left unrewarded on the night as Türkiye fell short in their League A debut.

European Press Highlight Güler’s Central Role

Leading sports publications across the Continent focused heavily on the young midfielder’s tactical influence at Kocaeli Stadium, as relayed by Fanatik.

French daily L’Équipe singled out Güler as the match’s most dynamic force on the pitch, noting that his press resistance, line-breaking passes, and poise under heavy pressure continually disrupted France’s defensive structure.

Spanish newspaper Marca echoed those sentiments, labelling Güler as the “true leader” of Montella’s national team project.

The publication emphasized that despite facing world-class opposition, the former Fenerbahçe product dictated play with maturity well beyond his years, establishing himself as the primary creative engine for the Crescent-Stars.

Montella’s Tactical Foundation

The international reaction underscores Güler’s growing stature as the cornerstone of Türkiye’s international setup. With key squad members navigating injuries, Montella centered his entire offensive transition scheme around Güler’s distribution.

While the scoreline favored France, the overwhelming consensus across international media confirms that Güler demonstrated top-tier European pedigree, leaving a lasting impression on scouts and pundits across the Continent.