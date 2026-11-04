Iraola Demands Improvement in Final Third as Liverpool Prepare for Volatile Fenerbahce Test

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has called on his side to show greater sharpness in the penalty box while downplaying concerns over their contrasting domestic and European form ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Reds travel to Turkey seeking to maintain a perfect European record after scoring 12 goals across their opening three Champions League victories over LASK (6–3) and Villarreal (4–3). Victory in Istanbul would push Liverpool to 12 points, placing them within touching distance of automatic qualification for the round of 16.

The trip follows a frustrating 1–0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, where Liverpool failed to register an official shot on target according to Opta—marking the first time the club has drawn a blank at home in the league since data tracking began in the 2003–04 season.

Speaking ahead of the fixture in Istanbul, Iraola insisted the statistic did not paint the full picture of the match, though he acknowledged areas that require immediate refinement:

“It is difficult when you lose, but honestly I am happy with a lot of things from the other day. But we still need to improve, especially attacking the box. A lot of times we were there with the numbers, but we were not making the proper runs and waiting for second balls. We put Arsenal under pressure and they defended well, but I liked a lot of things.”

When questioned about the disparity between Liverpool’s output in Europe (12 goals in 3 games) compared to the Premier League (11 goals in 9 games), Iraola dismissed the notion of a systemic issue:

“We have had better results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup than the Premier League, but it’s very early in the season for these comparisons. We want to continue this run in the Champions League. This is a good chance to get to 12 points and try to qualify, and then try to finish in the top eight. But Champions League away games are difficult, especially in this stadium and this atmosphere. We have to be mentally very ready.”

Iraola will be without midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who did not travel to Turkey due to injury, alongside long-term absentees Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

On the opposing bench, former Liverpool fan favorite Dirk Kuyt will oversee his first European fixture in interim charge of Fenerbahçe following the resignation of İsmail Kartal. The Turkish club announced on Tuesday evening that Emre Belözoğlu has been agreed as Kartal’s permanent successor, but Kuyt remains in command for Wednesday’s tie.

Addressing the media in Kadıköy alongside forward Romelu Lukaku, Kuyt emphasized the collective imperative for the Yellow Canaries: