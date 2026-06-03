Ireland International Sinclair Armstrong Set for €2.5m Switch to Goztepe

Irish international striker Sinclair Armstrong is reportedly on the verge of a permanent move to Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe from Bristol City. The 22-year-old forward has traveled to the Aegean coast to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical examination as the clubs close in on a deal worth approximately €2.5 million (£2.16 million) according to the Irish Examiner.

The Road to Izmir

Armstrong’s prospective move follows a mixed tenure in the English Championship. After joining Bristol City from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2024, the powerful striker struggled to find consistent form under various managerial regimes. While he showed flashes of brilliance—including a notable brace against Portsmouth during the 2025–26 campaign—he found himself down the pecking order during the interim tenure of Roy Hodgson following the dismissal of Gerhard Struber.

With Bristol City entering a new era under manager Michael Skubala and sporting director James Ellis, Armstrong was deemed surplus to requirements. Göztepe, who have long held an interest in the Dublin-born attacker, moved quickly to secure his signature ahead of the summer window’s official opening.

A New Challenge in the Süper Lig

Göztepe is coming off a strong 2025–26 season, finishing sixth in the Süper Lig and narrowly missing out on a European qualification spot. The club is owned by Sport Republic, the investment firm that also holds a majority stake in Southampton. This connection is believed to have played a role in scouting Armstrong, as the ownership group looks to utilize its multi-club network to identify high-potential talent in the UK market.

Player Profile

Age : 22

International Caps : Ireland senior international

2025–26 Stats : 4 Championship goals in 11 starts

Transfer Fee: €2.5 million

If the medical is successfully completed, Armstrong will become one of Göztepe’s marquee signings as they look to break into the top five next season. The transfer represents a significant step for the young Irishman, who will join a growing number of British and Irish players testing themselves in Turkey’s top flight.