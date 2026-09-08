Ismail Kartal Prepares Tactical Surprise Involving Mason Greenwood Ahead of Fenerbahçe’s Champions League Opener Against Roma

Fenerbahçe head coach İsmail Kartal is planning a major tactical shift ahead of Thursday’s blockbuster UEFA Champions League main phase clash against AS Roma at Kadıköy, with Mason Greenwood set to feature in a central playmaking role.

The fixture marks Fenerbahçe’s return to Europe’s elite competition after an 18-year absence. Coming off a frustrating derby defeat to Beşiktaş, Kartal held one-on-one team meetings to rally his squad, urging them to demonstrate resilience on the pitch:

“We are playing at home, and we must reflect our true identity on the pitch,” Kartal reportedly told his players. “I want a fighting team that helps one another and leaves their heart on the pitch. Show everyone how good a team we are.”

Greenwood Shifted to No. 10 Role

According to reports in Fanatik, Kartal faces midfield selection challenges due to the absence of Mattéo Guendouzi—who begins his European suspension—and Marco Asensio, who is not yet fully match-fit.

To solve the playmaking puzzle, Kartal plans to deploy English star Mason Greenwood as a central No. 10 behind the striker, moving him inside from his usual right-wing position.

Expected Tactical Lineup Adjustments:

Central Midfield: N’Golo Kanté and İsmail Yüksek will anchor the double pivot.

Attacking Midfield (No. 10): Mason Greenwood shifts inside to direct central play.

Right Wing: Dorgeles Nene is slated to earn a starting spot on the flank created by Greenwood’s tactical move.

Right Back: Mert Müldür is under consideration to replace Nelson Semedo in defense.

Pressure On Ahead of Crucial Three-Match Stretch

Kartal has cautioned his players against making simple passing mistakes, citing ball retention as critical against Roma’s disciplined setup. With demanding upcoming fixtures on the horizon, Fenerbahçe view Thursday’s opener as a crucial opportunity to rebuild momentum and make a strong statement in their Champions League return.