Ismail Kartal Weighs Three Critical Selection Calls Ahead of Fenerbahçe’s Aston Villa Test

Fenerbahçe head coach İsmail Kartal has finalized the foundation of his tactical blueprint for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa, but the veteran manager leaves three key position battles unresolved heading into final preparations in Birmingham.

While Kartal has locked down his defensive structure and right flank, he continues to deliberate over three critical tactical slots: the central attacking midfield role, the left-wing position, and the focal point of his forward line.

The backline and holding midfield anchor appear set. Ederson is expected to start in goal, shielded by a back four of Nélson Semedo, Milan Škriniar, Nathan Aké, and Archie Brown. In central midfield, Mattéo Guendouzi and N’Golo Kanté are guaranteed starters, with Mason Greenwood operating down the right wing.

However, recognizing the physical intensity required to match Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park, Kartal is considering a tactical shift in central areas:

Midfield Muscle: Marco Asensio, who has recently returned from injury, may be held back on the bench to avoid early physical burnout. In his place, Kartal could introduce İsmail Yüksek alongside Kanté and Guendouzi to construct a robust, high-volume pressing trio.

Left-Flank Balance: On the left wing, Oğuz Aydın is pushing Kerem Aktürkoğlu for a starting spot. Kartal previously deployed Aydın in away European fixtures to double up defensive duties alongside Archie Brown, a setup that yielded strong defensive discipline.

The Striker Question: Up front, Kartal faces a choice between Vedat Muriqi and Romelu Lukaku. While Muriqi offers consistent aerial hold-up play, Lukaku boasts an extraordinary personal record against Aston Villa—scoring 9 goals in 11 career appearances against the West Midlands club—making the Belgian international an attractive option if cleared to start.

With Fenerbahçe scheduled to complete their final training session at Villa Park, Kartal’s decisions in these three key areas will dictate whether the Yellow Canaries opt for an aggressive counter-attacking stance or a battle of attrition in the Midlands.