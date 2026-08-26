Ismaila Sarr Escalates Pressure on Crystal Palace to Force Galatasaray Move

Ismaila Sarr has intensified his efforts to secure a transfer to Galatasaray, with Turkish outlet Fanatik reporting that the Senegal international winger is taking extreme measures to ensure his move to Istanbul is completed.

The 28-year-old attacker has emerged as Galatasaray’s top target to bolster their wide positions for the Süper Lig title defense and European campaign. Having already settled personal terms on a four-year contract with the Lions, Sarr is now actively putting direct pressure on Crystal Palace to finalize the negotiations.

Training Standoff and Squad Omission

Sarr’s determination to complete the move has resulted in an open standoff with the South London club:

The Senegalese winger reported pain and opted out of team training sessions in a clear effort to compel Palace into agreeing terms with Galatasaray.

The ongoing dispute led to Sarr being omitted from Crystal Palace’s recent Premier League match against West Ham United.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner publicly addressed the situation, stating that negotiations remain ongoing and confirming that the club felt it was best for Sarr not to feature given the circumstances surrounding his potential exit.

Negotiations Enter Final Phase

While Galatasaray have finalized agreements with the player, negotiating the structure of the transfer fee with Crystal Palace remains the final hurdle.

The English club has maintained a tough negotiating position, holding out for a significant valuation. However, with Sarr making it clear that his focus is entirely on joining the Yellow-Reds, both clubs are actively working on payment terms to complete the deal before the transfer window closes.