Ismaila Sarr Strikes to Force Galatasaray Move as Crystal Palace Confirm Negotiations

Ismaïla Sarr has taken drastic action to secure a transfer to Galatasaray, burning his bridges at Crystal Palace by refusing to train or play in an effort to force through his move to the Turkish champions.

According to a report by Fanatik, the 28-year-old Senegalese international winger informed the Crystal Palace hierarchy of his clear stance, stating he has no intention of continuing at Selhurst Park and wants his transfer to the Lions completed immediately.

Palace Manager Confirms Standoff

The escalating drama came to a head ahead of Crystal Palace’s recent Premier League fixture against West Ham United, where Sarr was completely excluded from the matchday squad.

Speaking to the press, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed that talks are actively taking place regarding the player’s departure:

“Ismaïla Sarr was not included in the squad for today’s match. Negotiations regarding his transfer are currently ongoing. Under these circumstances, we felt it was best for the team that he did not participate.”

Final Details Being Ironed Out

Sarr’s drastic push has accelerated talks between the two clubs. Galatasaray management have made the dynamic winger a top priority to reinforce their flank options for both their Süper Lig title defense and European campaign.

With Crystal Palace resigning themselves to losing the forward following his strike, both clubs are working to finalize the structural details of the transfer fee and payment schedules to wrap up the deal in the coming days.