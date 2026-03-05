Isolation in Madrid: Reports Claim Arda Güler Faces Dressing Room Cold War

As Real Madrid grapples with a concerning dip in form on the pitch, a new storm is brewing behind the scenes. Explosive reports from the Spanish press suggest that 20-year-old Turkish sensation Arda Güler has become an isolated figure within the Santiago Bernabéu dressing room.

Despite being a centerpiece of the club’s future plans, a striking report by El Nacional [via Fanatik] indicates that the young playmaker is struggling with a lack of social integration and mounting resentment from veteran teammates.

“Jealousy” and Integration Hurdles

The report paints a bleak picture of Güler’s life in the Spanish capital. Sources suggest that from his arrival, the Turkish international has lacked a strong support system within a locker room dominated by established global icons.

The allegations go as far as suggesting that some senior stars are “jealous” of the immense hype surrounding Güler’s talent and his high-profile transfer. While his discoverer, Serhat Pekmezci, previously hinted at “bullying”—a claim Güler himself publicly denied—the latest reports suggest the distance between the player and the squad remains palpable.

The Birthday Cake Incident

Evidence of this alleged isolation reportedly surfaced during Güler’s birthday celebrations just last week. According to press accounts, the milestone passed with a striking silence from the majority of the team.

A Lone Gesture: Only Eduardo Camavinga, accompanied by his girlfriend, reportedly surprised Güler with a birthday cake.

Silence from the Stars: The rest of the squad allegedly remained silent, offering no public or private congratulations, further fueling rumors that Güler “does not exist” to many of his peers.

Tactical Friction and Arbeloa’s “Obsession”

The tension isn’t limited to social circles; it has reportedly spilled onto the training ground. Since taking the reins from Xabi Alonso, manager Álvaro Arbeloa has made Güler an “undisputed starter”—a decision that has reportedly ruffled feathers among the elite veterans.

Internal critics within the squad allegedly complain about Güler’s tactical fit, citing three main grievances:

Poor Decision-Making: Claims that he struggles in the final third.

Pacing Issues: Concerns that his style slows down Madrid’s quick transition play.

Selfishness: A perception among some teammates that the youngster is too focused on individual brilliance over collective play.

The Language Barrier

Despite being at the club for nearly three years, language remains a significant obstacle. While Güler has maintained publicly that he is “very comfortable” at the Bernabéu, the Spanish press insists that his inability to forge deep friendships after such a long tenure is a red flag for his long-term adaptation.

As Real Madrid looks to steady the ship in the league, the focus will be on whether Arbeloa can bridge the gap between his young protégé and a skeptical dressing room.