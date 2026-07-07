Istanbul-Bound: Salih Özcan Set to Finalize Beşiktaş Switch Following Borussia Dortmund Agreement

Turkish international midfielder Salih Özcan is scheduled to land in Istanbul to officially seal a highly anticipated transfer to Beşiktaş.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, the Black Eagles have successfully brokered an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to bring the 28-year-old defensive anchor to Tüpraş Stadium for the upcoming season.

Beşiktaş manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has heavily prioritized reinforcing the squad’s central spine with proven, tactically disciplined operators. Özcan, a prominent fixture for the Turkish National Team, quickly emerged as the primary target for the club’s sporting directors.

Salih Özcan is set to bring considerable Bundesliga experience to Istanbul.. Source: Fotomaç

The Transfer Breakthrough

Negotiations between Beşiktaş and Borussia Dortmund progressed rapidly after the Bundesliga side signaled a willingness to let the combative midfielder seek a fresh challenge following his recent loan stint at VfL Wolfsburg.

While the exact financial figures remain strictly confidential, sources indicate the two clubs have settled on a highly structured permanent transfer package. Özcan has already completely finalized personal terms with the Istanbul club, paving the way for his travel arrangements.

Midfield Logistics and Next Steps

The impending arrival of Özcan completes a major piece of Van Bronckhorst’s summer tactical puzzle:

Medical Procedures: The player is scheduled to arrive at Istanbul Airport tonight, with official club medical examinations booked for early tomorrow morning.

The Blueprint: If all diagnostic reviews are passed without issue, Özcan will put pen to paper on a multi-year contract before immediately being integrated into first-team training.

Tactical Impact: His aggressive ball-winning capacity and elite distribution mapping are expected to immediately stabilize a Beşiktaş midfield transition engine that frequently looked fragile against elite counter-attacking opposition last term.

The front office hopes to expedite the final administrative registry paperwork with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) swiftly, ensuring the newly acquired midfield general can safely travel with the squad for their upcoming pre-season preparation camp.