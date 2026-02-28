Istanbul Bound: UEFA Confirms Dates for Liverpool’s Champions League Clash with Galatasaray

The logistical map for Liverpool’s quest for a seventh European crown is now clear. Following Friday’s knockout draw, UEFA has officially confirmed the kickoff times and dates for the Reds’ highly anticipated Round of 16 encounter against Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Arne Slot’s side will travel to the RAMS Park in Istanbul for the opening leg on Tuesday, March 10. Due to the time difference in Turkey, the match will feature an early kickoff at 17:45 GMT (19:45 local time). The definitive second leg will take place under the lights at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, with a traditional 20:00 GMT start.

Seeking Redemption in the Turkish Capital

This fixture offers Liverpool a swift opportunity to erase the memory of their previous visit to Istanbul this season. In September, a struggling Reds side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Okan Buruk’s men—a result that came during a difficult period of six losses in seven matches for the Merseyside club.

However, with Liverpool finding their rhythm under Slot in recent months, the Premier League leaders will be confident of a vastly different outcome this time around.

Galatasaray’s Chaotic Path to the Last 16

The Turkish giants reached this stage via a dramatic and unconvincing playoff victory over Juventus. After a commanding 5-2 win in the first leg, Galatasaray nearly threw the tie away in Turin, losing 3-0 in regulation time despite Juventus being reduced to ten men. It took extra-time goals from Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz to eventually break the Italian resistance and secure a 7-5 aggregate win.

Galatasaray’s European form has been a paradox this season; while they have claimed the scalps of Liverpool, Ajax, and Bodo/Glimt, they have also slumped to defeats against the likes of Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The “Group of Death” Bracket

The road beyond the Round of 16 looks increasingly treacherous for whoever emerges from this tie. The winner is scheduled to face either Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals.

The bracket is heavily weighted with heavyweights; a potential semifinal would involve a clash with one of the tournament favorites: Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, or Atalanta.

In contrast, the opposite side of the draw appears slightly more open. Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen for the right to play Sporting CP or Bodo/Glimt, while Newcastle take on Barcelona and Tottenham prepare for a tactical battle with Atletico Madrid.