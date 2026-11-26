Few city rivalries in world football carry the historical weight, geographic split and matchday intensity of Istanbul’s “Big Three” derbies between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Together, the three clubs have won 61 of the 68 Turkish top-flight championships contested since the national league was established in 1959, turning every meeting across the Bosphorus into a decisive fixture in the 2026/27 Süper Lig title race.

Below is the complete 2026/27 Istanbul derby schedule, results tracker, all-time head-to-head statistics and matchday ticket guide.

2026/27 Süper Lig Istanbul Derby Fixtures & Results

All six regular-season league derbies between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş during the 2026/27 campaign are listed below, with kick-off times shown in local Turkish time (TRT / UTC+3) alongside UK (GMT/BST) and US Eastern (EST/EDT) equivalents:

Matchday Date Fixture Stadium Result / Kick-Off Matchday 4 Sat, 5 Sep 2026 Fenerbahçe vs. Beşiktaş Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium 1–2 (Škriniar 26′ / Rıdvan 38′, Vlahović 73′) Matchday 9 Mon, 26 Oct 2026 Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe RAMS Park 2–1 Matchday 13 Mon, 30 Nov 2026 Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray Tüpraş Stadium 21:00 TRT (18:00 GMT / 13:00 EST) Matchday 21 Sun, 14 Feb 2027 Beşiktaş vs. Fenerbahçe Tüpraş Stadium 18:00 TRT (15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST) Matchday 26 Sun, 21 Mar 2027 Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium 18:00 TRT (15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST) Matchday 30 Sun, 25 Apr 2027 Galatasaray vs. Beşiktaş RAMS Park 18:00 TRT (16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT)

Note: Dates and kick-off times for Matchdays 21, 26 and 30 remain subject to Turkish Football Federation (TFF) television scheduling confirmations closer to each round, particularly around Turkish clubs’ European knockout commitments.

All-Time Head-to-Head Records

Across more than a century of league, domestic cup, Super Cup and pre-1959 Istanbul Football League meetings, the three rivalries remain remarkably tight:

Rivalry First Meeting Total Matches Wins Draws Largest Victory Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray(Intercontinental Derby) 17 Jan 1909 407 Fenerbahçe: 150

Galatasaray: 132 125 Galatasaray 7–0 Fenerbahçe (12 Feb 1911)

Fenerbahçe 6–0 Galatasaray (6 Nov 2002) Beşiktaş vs. Fenerbahçe 22 Nov 1924 365 Fenerbahçe: 137

Beşiktaş: 131 97 Fenerbahçe 7–0 Beşiktaş (6 Dec 1958) Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray 22 Aug 1924 360 Galatasaray: 129

Beşiktaş: 116 115 Galatasaray 9–2 Beşiktaş (30 Jun 1940)

The Three Istanbul Rivalries Explained

1. Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe: The Intercontinental Derby (Kıtalararası Derbi)

Known in Türkiye as Ezelî Rekabet (“The Eternal Rivalry”) and globally as the Intercontinental Derby, meetings between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe pit Istanbul’s European side against its Asian shore across the Bosphorus strait.

Founded in 1905 by students at Galatasaray High School in Beyoğlu, Galatasaray represent the European half of the city from their modern home at RAMS Park in Seyrantepe. Fenerbahçe, established in 1907 in the Kadıköy district on the Asian side of Istanbul, play at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium just steps from the Marmara coastline.

All-Time Top Scorer: Zeki Rıza Sporel (Fenerbahçe – 27 goals)

Most Appearances: Turgay Şeren (Galatasaray – 55 matches)

2. Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray: The European-Side Rivalry

Separated by less than 10 kilometres along Istanbul’s European Bosphorus shoreline, Beşiktaş (founded in 1903) and Galatasaray share a fierce intra-continental rivalry rooted in neighbouring districts, university networks and decades of title deciders.

Beşiktaş’s waterfront Tüpraş Stadium in Dolmabahçe sits directly beneath the historic palace gardens, creating one of the loudest acoustic bowls in European football whenever Galatasaray make the short trip south from Sarıyer.

Most Appearances: Şeref Görkey (Beşiktaş – 63 matches)

Highest Attendance: 76,127 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium (22 September 2013)

3. Fenerbahçe vs. Beşiktaş: The Bosphorus Crossing

Matches between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş also span Europe and Asia, with Fenerbahçe supporters traditionally crossing the Bosphorus by ferry from Kadıköy to Beşiktaş pier on matchdays. While historically less politically charged than the Intercontinental Derby, fixtures between the Yellow Canaries and the Black Eagles regularly produce high-scoring, end-to-end contests—including Beşiktaş’s 2–1 away win in Kadıköy on Matchday 4 of the 2026/27 season.

Most Appearances: Rıza Çalımbay (Beşiktaş – 62 matches)

Official Trophy Comparison: Istanbul’s Big Three

Competition Galatasaray Fenerbahçe Beşiktaş Süper Lig (since 1959) 26 19 16 Turkish Cup 19 7 11 Turkish Super Cup 17 10 10 UEFA Cup / Europa League 1 — — UEFA Super Cup 1 — — Total Official Honours (incl. pre-1959 & defunct cups) 88 72 67

Stadiums, Tickets & How to Watch Live

Stadiums & Matchday Transport

RAMS Park (Galatasaray): Capacity 53,798 — located in Seyrantepe (Sarıyer) on the European side, served directly by the M2 Metro line (Sanayi Mahallesi transfer to Seyrantepe).

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Fenerbahçe): Capacity 47,430 — located in Kadıköy on the Asian side, accessible via Marmaray (Söğütlüçeşme station), the M4 Metro or Kadıköy ferry terminals.

Tüpraş Stadium (Beşiktaş): Capacity 42,590 — located in Dolmabahçe on the European waterfront, within walking distance of Kabataş tram/funicular and Beşiktaş ferry piers.

For full transport routes, security rules and neighbourhood tips around all three grounds, read our Istanbul football stadiums and matchday transport guide.

Buying Istanbul Derby Tickets

Tickets for Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş home derbies routinely sell out within minutes of general release and are subject to strict TFF away-fan allocations and security restrictions. All domestic and international supporters must hold an active Passolig account or club Passo Taraftar card before purchasing. Check our step-by-step guide on how to buy Turkish Süper Lig tickets with Passolig and Passo Taraftar ahead of general sale windows.

Watching Istanbul Derbies on TV & Streaming

Every 2026/27 Istanbul derby is broadcast domestically on beIN Sports Türkiye (and streamed via TOD TV), while international viewers can watch live on Digiturk Play in the UK and Europe or beIN SPORTS (via Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling TV) in the US and Canada. See our full 2026/27 guide on how to watch the Turkish Süper Lig live worldwide for channel listings and kick-off times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Istanbul derby is called the Intercontinental Derby?

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe is known as the Intercontinental Derby (Kıtalararası Derbi) because Galatasaray are based on the European side of Istanbul (Sarıyer/Beyoğlu) while Fenerbahçe are based on the Asian side of the city (Kadıköy),separated by the Bosphorus strait.

Who has won more Istanbul derbies between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe?

Across 407 total meetings since 1909, Fenerbahçe hold the overall head-to-head lead with 150 wins to Galatasaray’s 132, alongside 125 draws. However, Galatasaray lead in overall major trophies (88 to 72) and Süper Lig championships (26 to 19).

Can away fans attend Istanbul derbies in the Süper Lig?

Away supporter attendance at Istanbul derbies is determined on a match-by-match basis by the Istanbul Provincial Sports Security Board (İl Spor Güvenlik Kurulu). Even when away allocations are approved, tickets are restricted to supporters holding the visiting club’s specific Passolig/Passo Taraftar card.