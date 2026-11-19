Istanbul is unique in world football: three of Europe’s fiercest clubs—Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş—sit within the same city, split across the European and Asian sides of the Bosphorus. Because stadium naming rights change regularly in Türkiye, international visitors often see unfamiliar sponsor names on their Passo Taraftar tickets compared to the traditional names used by locals and UEFA.

Whether you are heading to a Süper Lig derby or a European night, this guide covers the official 2026/27 stadium names,exact public transport routes, and matchday tips for Istanbul’s major football grounds.

Istanbul Stadiums Quick Reference (2026/27)

Club Official 2026/27 Name Traditional / Local Name Side of Istanbul Nearest Transit Stop Galatasaray RAMS Park Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi / Aslantepe European (Sarıyer) Seyrantepe (M2 Metro) Fenerbahçe Chobani Stadium Şükrü Saracoğlu Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Kadıköy) Asian (Kadıköy) Söğütlüçeşme (Marmaray) / Kadıköy Pier Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium Beşiktaş Park / İnönü Stadium European (Beşiktaş) Kabataş (T1 Tram / F1) / Beşiktaş Pier İstanbul Başakşehir Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium Fatih Terim Stadium European (Başakşehir) Metrokent (M3 Metro) Kasımpaşa Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium Kasımpaşa Stadium European (Beyoğlu) Şişhane (M2 Metro) / Kasımpaşa Pier

1. Galatasaray: RAMS Park (Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi)

Located in the northern Seyrantepe district on the European side, Galatasaray’s 52,000-capacity home is known locally as Aslantepe (“Lion’s Hill”) and referred to as Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in UEFA competitions. Unlike Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, it is a modern out-of-town bowl built specifically for matchday acoustics.

How to Get There

By Metro (Best Option): Take the M2 Green Line (Yenikapı–Hacıosman) north to Sanayi Mahallesi station.From there, transfer across the platform to the dedicated M2 Seyrantepe shuttle branch (one stop), which drops you directly outside the stadium complex via a pedestrian tunnel.

Post-Match Tip: Queues for the Seyrantepe metro shuttle after full-time can stretch 30 to 45 minutes. Wait inside the concourse for 15 minutes after the final whistle or walk 15 minutes south toward the Vadi Istanbul / Ayazağa area to catch a taxi once traffic clears.

Where to Go Before Kick-Off

Because RAMS Park sits beside a major highway without a surrounding pub district, most supporters gather along İstiklal Caddesi / Nevizade Street (Taksim) or in Beşiktaş 2 to 3 hours before kick-off, then ride the M2 metro north together from Taksim or Şişhane (roughly 20–25 minutes).

2. Fenerbahçe: Chobani Stadium Şükrü Saracoğlu

Set in the heart of Kadıköy on Istanbul’s Asian side, Fenerbahçe’s 50,000-seat ground carries the official title Chobani Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex, though locals and supporters still call it Şükrü Saracoğlu or simply Kadıköy.

How to Get There

By Ferry (Most Scenic): Take a Şehir Hatları public ferry from Eminönü, Karaköy, or Beşiktaş across the Bosphorus to Kadıköy Pier (20–25 minutes). From the ferry terminal, walk 15–20 minutes south through the bustling Kadıköy market streets straight to the stadium.

By Train (Fastest): Take the Marmaray undersea rail line from Sirkeci or Yenikapı (European side) to Söğütlüçeşme station, which sits right next to the stadium’s eastern stands. Alternatively, take the M4 Metro to Kadıköy.

Where to Go Before Kick-Off

Kadıköy is arguably the best pre-match neighborhood in Istanbul. Head to Kadife Sokak (Barlar Sokağı), Moda, or the streets around Boğa Heykeli (the Bull Statue) 2 to 3 hours before kick-off for street food, cafés, and thousands of Fenerbahçe fans chanting before walking down Bağdat Caddesi toward the turnstiles.

3. Beşiktaş: Tüpraş Stadium (Beşiktaş Park / İnönü)

Sitting directly on the shores of the Bosphorus next to Dolmabahçe Palace on the European side, Beşiktaş’s 42,500-capacity home is officially known as Tüpraş Stadium (and Beşiktaş Park in UEFA fixtures), built on the footprint of the historic İnönü Stadium.

How to Get There

By Tram & Funicular: Take the T1 Tram (from Sultanahmet, Eminönü, or Karaköy) to its northern terminus at Kabataş , or take the F1 Funicular one stop down from Taksim Square to Kabataş. From Kabataş, it is a flat 5-minute walk along the Bosphorus promenade to the stadium.

By Ferry: If staying on the Asian side, take a ferry from Üsküdar or Kadıköy to Beşiktaş Pier (10–20 minutes),then walk 10 minutes south along Dolmabahçe Avenue.

Where to Go Before Kick-Off

Beşiktaş Çarşı (the pedestrian market square a 10-minute walk north of the stadium) is the beating heart of the club’s Çarşı supporter group. Arrive 2 hours early to soak up the atmosphere in the square and watch the fan march down to the Bosphorus waterfront.

Other Istanbul Süper Lig Grounds

İstanbul Başakşehir (Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium): Located in the northwestern suburb of Başakşehir. Take the M3 Metro to Metrokent , followed by a short taxi or local bus ride (allow 60–75 minutes from central Istanbul).

Kasımpaşa (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium): Tucked into the hillside neighborhood of Kasımpaşa near the Golden Horn. Accessible via a 15-minute downhill walk from Şişhane Metro (M2) or by Golden Horn ferry to Kasımpaşa Pier.

Essential Transit & Matchday Tips for Visitors

Buy an Istanbulkart: Purchase and top up a physical Istanbulkart (at yellow/blue machines in any metro, tram,or ferry station) or use contactless Visa/Mastercard at turnstiles. Public transport is far faster than taxis on matchdays, when road closures around stadiums bring traffic to a standstill.

Check your Passo Taraftar card first: Remember that you cannot buy tickets at any Istanbul stadium ticket office without an active Passo Taraftar card linked to your passport.

Respect neighborhood boundaries: On matchdays, avoid wearing Galatasaray shirts in Kadıköy or Beşiktaş, and vice versa. Stick to neutral colors when riding the metro or ferries across the city.

Before traveling to the ground, make sure your digital fan card is active by following our step-by-step How to Buy Turkish Süper Lig Tickets (2026/27): Passolig & Passo Taraftar Explained guide

Related Guides on Turkish-Football.com