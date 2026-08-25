Istanbul Giants Open Talks with Tottenham Hotspur to Sign Mathys Tel

One of Istanbul’s primary football powerhouses has officially initiated discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential deal for French forward Mathys Tel, according to a live transfer update from Fanatik.

The 21-year-old attacker, who joined Spurs following a high-profile stint at Bayern Munich, has emerged as a top target for the Turkish side as they actively scour the European market to bolster their frontline before the registration deadline.

Negotiations Underway in North London

Talks between officials from the Turkish heavyweights and the Premier League club are ongoing as both sides evaluate the parameters of a potential deal:

Formal Inquiry Submitted: The Istanbul club has reached out directly to Tottenham management to explore the player’s current availability and discuss financial expectations.

Versatile Offensive Target: Known for his explosive pace, technical dribbling, and ability to operate both as a central striker and on either flank, Tel is viewed as an ideal tactical fit to add dynamism to the Süper Lig side’s attacking setup.

Playing Time Factors: With competition for places fierce in North London, the prospect of guaranteed starting minutes and European football in Turkey could play a decisive role in the young forward’s decision.

A Strategic Push Before the Transfer Deadline

The Turkish side’s hierarchy is keen to wrap up a deal quickly to integrate the French youth international into their squad for the ongoing campaign.

While Tottenham are currently evaluating their roster depth ahead of a demanding domestic and continental schedule, the Istanbul club remains confident that a mutually beneficial agreement—whether structured as a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy—can be achieved in the coming days.