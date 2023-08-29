‘It Rains A lot’ – Fred Lets Slip Goalkeeper Will Join Man United, Gives Tips

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is edging closer to joining Manchester United on a €7m transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian tweeted: “Manchester United now consider Altay Bayindir deal from Fenerbahçe ‘on track’ — working on final details and then it’ll be confirmed.

“Official statement not expected today as there’s still some work to do but €7m deal underway. Player in UK since Friday.”

The 25-year-old has been identified as the club’s priority target to replace Dean Henderson, who is set to join Crystal Palace on loan.

And former United midfielder Fred, who left the club to join the Süper Lig outfit last month, let slip details that Bayindir will be joining United.

Fred wished Bayindir good luck ‘when he left’.

Quoted by beIN Sports, Fred said at his press conference: “I wished Altay good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team.

“Altay will be very happy at Manchester United.

“I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live and I told him it rains a lot!”

United have already spent nearly £180 million on new recruits this summer, but Ten Hag is still looking to add a new goalkeeper and left-back to his squad.

The transfer window closes on Friday for the Premier League, so United will need to act quickly if they want to sign Bayindir.