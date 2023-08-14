Italy International ‘Insists’ on Joining Aston Villa Following Offer, Galatasaray Yet to Make Decision

Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly insisting for Galatasaray to accept Aston Villa’s offer as he wants to move to the Premier League according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italy international joined the lions from Roma in February in a deal worth around €16.5m. He scored 5 goals in 12 appearances for the Super Lig champions.

Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from Galatasaray this summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs and Juventus also interested in him.

However, Aston Villa have made the most concrete offer so far.

Nicolò Zaniolo, insisting to join Aston Villa after official loan with option to buy clause submitted as revealed last week 🟣🔵 #AVFC Villa hope to complete the agreement soon, already this week. pic.twitter.com/YKw6iRDE8b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

Aston Villa have offered a €3m loan deal with a €27m total buy option attached. This includes a €20m fixed fee and €7m in various add-ons.

Zaniolo is keen to make the move to the Premier League and is pushing for Galatasaray to accept Aston Villa’s offer.

Galatasaray are currently evaluating the move and have dropped Zaniolo for their last three games, officially due to a “groin strain”.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will accept Aston Villa’s offer, but Zaniolo is clearly pushing for a move to the Premier League.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that despite the latest reports Galatasaray are not interested in a loan move.

Zaniolo has a €35m release clause and if any club wants to sign him they will have to activate his buy out fee.

Galatasaray are not against Zaniolo leaving but only for the right price.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 so Galatasaray are in no rush to make a decision.