January signing could make Liverpool debut against Man City, Ozan Kabak will not play against Brighton

Ozan Kabak will not make his Liverpool debut against Brighton tonight in the Premier League.

Kabak required international clearance after being signed from Schalke until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is not eligible to play for Liverpool yet but will be available for next Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

Kabak could make his debut against City considering the injury trouble the Reds have in defence.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all out for the Reds so Kabak and fellow January arrival Ben Davis will have a chance to break into the defensive line.

Jurgen Klopp revealed on Tuesday that he wants to give his players a few days to settle in before playing them.

“We play obviously different to Preston and obviously different to Schalke, that’s clear,” said the Reds boss on Tuesday.

“They will need time but we don’t have a lot of time. So we will use the time we have in our hands and try our best.

“So if they would have to start tomorrow night together, I think that would be not too cool. But we will give them a few more days.”

The Reds will close the gap with league leaders Manchester City to one point with a victory tonight but the Citizens still have a game in hand.

Kabak will wear the number 19 shirt this season and will become the first Turkey international footballer to play for the Reds.

The young defender will join fellow Turkey international players Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz Under and Okay Yokuslu in the Premier League this season.