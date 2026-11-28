Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho pushed back against shifting media narratives surrounding his selection decisions and Arda Güler during his pre-match press conference ahead of Matchweek 14 against Deportivo Alavés.

Speaking ahead of the La Liga clash in Madrid, Mourinho pointed to how quickly outside commentary swings from week to week—noting how quickly headlines shift around squad roles and player futures before supporters rally behind Güler to start.

“Last week people were talking about how Vinicius needed to leave, then it was said he couldn’t gel with Diomande, and now all of a sudden his staying at the club has become essential. It’s even being said that they should play together, and this time Arda appears to have been written off; and afterward, those who support Arda come out and demand that he play.” — José Mourinho was quoted as saying by Fanatik.

Key Takeaways From Mourinho’s Press Conference

Squad & Transfer Stance: Mourinho insisted he has no issue with anyone in the dressing room, ruled out winter signings or departures, and told observers to stop inventing transfer stories—even as Güler’s long-term future remains firmly tied to the club following Real Madrid’s contract extension locking down Arda Güler until 2032.

Champions League Outlook: While stressing his immediate focus is beating Alavés, Mourinho said it is too early to assess knockout contenders and made clear he wants to avoid the Champions League play-off round to ease fixture congestion.

Generational Comparisons: Asked whether Jude Bellingham compares to Zinedine Zidane, Mourinho declined to measure different eras against each other, calling Zidane one of the best of his generation and placing Bellingham in the same bracket for his own.

The Bigger Picture for Arda Güler

The exchange underlines how closely Güler’s minutes and role in Madrid are scrutinized—particularly after recent reports around Arda Güler’s tactical discussions with José Mourinho over his Real Madrid role—as the Türkiye international continues to navigate competition in a star-studded squad across La Liga and Europe.